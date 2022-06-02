SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 536,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,373. The stock has a market cap of $282.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.29. SeaSpine has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

