SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,250. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.
In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.
About SecureWorks (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
