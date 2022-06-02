Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan Sells 4,441 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56.

SEER opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Seer by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seer by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

