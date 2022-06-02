Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 8.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.08. 2,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $576.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seer by 405.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Seer by 457.1% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 238.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 604,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

