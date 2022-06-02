SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

