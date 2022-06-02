Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.38, but opened at $61.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 1,542 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
