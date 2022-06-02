Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 661,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.