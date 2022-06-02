Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $6,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

