SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 4,797,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

