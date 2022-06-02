SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 9.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 99,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,704,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

