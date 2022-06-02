Sether (SETH) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sether (SETH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Sether has a market capitalization of $520,422.99 and $1,851.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.26 or 1.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

