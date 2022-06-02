Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.10 billion and approximately $396.49 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,007.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

