Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 21,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,199. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

