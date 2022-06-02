Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreases By 21.1%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 40,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

