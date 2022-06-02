Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 26.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,636,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

