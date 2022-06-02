Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Increases By 23.1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

