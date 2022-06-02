Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Declines By 14.7%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,428 shares of company stock worth $109,453. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

