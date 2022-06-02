Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Rises By 23.2%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DICE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 26,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,198. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,648,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

