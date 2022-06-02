Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Decreases By 16.5%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,053. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

