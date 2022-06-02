Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Grows By 27.5%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 1,147,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.23.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
