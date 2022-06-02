Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Grows By 27.5%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 1,147,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.