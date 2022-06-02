Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Grows By 26.9%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HCCI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,793. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
