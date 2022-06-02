Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Grows By 26.9%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCCI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,793. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

