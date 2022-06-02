Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Decreases By 14.9%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 3,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.3 days.

IWG stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. IWG has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Get IWG alerts:

IWGFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.