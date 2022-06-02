Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declines By 15.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 2,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.92 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -102.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 318,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 184,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

