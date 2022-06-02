Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Declines By 17.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 4,637,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,174.7 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

