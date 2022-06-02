Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Increases By 26.4%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.96. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

