Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Declines By 20.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 23,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

