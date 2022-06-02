Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Declines By 20.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
