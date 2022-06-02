Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expands By 27.4%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.66 on Thursday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

