Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 20.1%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NXC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

