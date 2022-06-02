Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 20.1%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NXC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.