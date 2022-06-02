Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Expands By 27.6%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PRBM opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Parabellum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares during the last quarter.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

