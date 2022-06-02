Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Drops By 16.9%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 669,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,819. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.