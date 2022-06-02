Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Declines By 20.6%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,577. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

