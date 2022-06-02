Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Increases By 25.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVFB opened at $9.79 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

