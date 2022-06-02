Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Grows By 24.3%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,740 shares of company stock worth $14,511,368 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

