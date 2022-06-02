Short Interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Increases By 22.6%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 13,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Unity Software stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,727 shares of company stock worth $2,282,944 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

