Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 21.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.