Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 21.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.