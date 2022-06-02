Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expands By 24.9%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.58.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
