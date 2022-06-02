Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expands By 24.9%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

