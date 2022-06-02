Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Decreases By 14.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

