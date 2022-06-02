Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Declines By 19.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.99. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

