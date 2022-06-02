Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 288,110 shares.The stock last traded at $54.95 and had previously closed at $54.78.

Several research firms have commented on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957 over the last ninety days. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.