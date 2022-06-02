Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.15

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 25457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.