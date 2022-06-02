Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €93.00 ($100.00) and last traded at €90.55 ($97.37). Approximately 99,133 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €86.50 ($93.01).

WAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.78.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

