Similarweb (SMWB) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Similarweb to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75% Similarweb Competitors -383.33% -15.52% -5.40%

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million -$68.98 million -7.45 Similarweb Competitors $7.93 billion $2.09 billion 15.98

Similarweb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Similarweb and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Similarweb Competitors 1121 4507 9305 297 2.58

Similarweb presently has a consensus target price of $23.14, suggesting a potential upside of 158.87%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 50.48%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Similarweb competitors beat Similarweb on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

