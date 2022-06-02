Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 3,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)
