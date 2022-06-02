Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 5.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 16,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27.
About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)
