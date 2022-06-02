Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 2.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 886,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,610,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.31% and a negative net margin of 607.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
