Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 2.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 886,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,610,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.31% and a negative net margin of 607.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.