Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. Skillsoft shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

SKIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $6,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

