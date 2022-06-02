Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.