Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $4,200,352.52 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.49. 150,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,103. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Snap-on by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.