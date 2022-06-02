Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $4,200,352.52 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:SNA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.49. 150,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,103. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Snap-on by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
