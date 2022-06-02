Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Snap One reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Snap One stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 53,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Snap One has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

