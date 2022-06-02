Snap (SNAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.

4/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.

4/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $47.00.

4/20/2022 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

4/20/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00.

4/19/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 3,494,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,348,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

